AG Defends Special Counsel After Trump Calls Him A 'Thug'

By Dorothy Atkins (June 14, 2023, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended special counsel and prosecutors who are pursuing criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, after Trump accused the U.S. Justice Department of being driven by political bias, dubbing it the "Department of Injustice," and calling special counsel a "thug" and "deranged lunatic."...

