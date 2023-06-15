Calif. Atty Loses Challenge To BLM Tweets Ethics Charges

By Lynn LaRowe (June 15, 2023, 3:39 PM EDT) -- The California State Bar Court has rejected a Golden State attorney's First Amendment challenge to ethics charges against her over tweets she made about Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of the 2020 killing of George Floyd, saying she may face discipline over the statements....

