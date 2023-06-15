CBD Biz Dodges Sanctions In Franchisee Termination Row

By Jonathan Capriel (June 15, 2023, 8:27 PM EDT) -- CBD American Shaman did not release privileged mediation communications and therefore should not face sanctions, a Florida magistrate judge has recommended, saying a bid by a franchisee who claims he was improperly fired relies on a court rule that does not exist....

