DOE, Other US Agencies Hit In File Transfer Tool Hack Spree

By Ben Kochman (June 15, 2023, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Records belonging to the U.S. Department of Energy and data from a "small number" of other federal agencies were compromised in a global cyberattack on a popular file-sharing tool — a spree that experts have pinned on a notorious Russian-speaking ransomware group, U.S. officials said Thursday....

