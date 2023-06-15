Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Micron Loses Bid For PTAB To Review Semiconductor Patent

By Adam Lidgett (June 15, 2023, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board shot down Micron Technology Inc.'s request to review a semiconductor patent that has been at issue in district court litigation, finding that Micron hasn't shown that it was likely to succeed in its challenge....

