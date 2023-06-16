Alex Jones Atty Blames Sandy Hook Suspension On Media

By Aaron Keller (June 16, 2023, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The attorney for Infowars host Alex Jones who was suspended for transmitting confidential records of Sandy Hook families to other lawyers told a Connecticut appellate court in a brief made public Friday that the discipline violated his due process rights because it emanated from media reports, not the bench's own observations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS