Mass. High Court Tosses Conviction Over Atty's Racist Posts

By Emily Sawicki (June 15, 2023, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' highest court on Thursday tossed out the 2016 conviction of a Black Muslim man, finding that his court-appointed attorney, known to post hateful and profane rhetoric online, harbored "a deep-seated animus for persons of the defendant's race or religion," which calls into question his client's access to justice and a fair trial....

