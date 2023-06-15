Prominent Kirkland Litigator Steps Away From Practicing Law

By Hailey Konnath (June 15, 2023, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Well-known Kirkland & Ellis LLP trial lawyer Jim Hurst has left the firm — and the practice of law altogether — following a more than 30-year career trying high-profile cases dealing with a range of matters including intellectual property, product liability and antitrust, Kirkland confirmed Thursday....

