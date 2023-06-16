Eastman's Ethics Case Tangled Up In Atty Speech 'Tightrope'

By Jack Karp (June 16, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The upcoming California trial of Trump attorney John Eastman over lies he's accused of spreading about the 2020 election marks a departure from the client harm allegations that typically animate attorney ethics cases and sets up a First Amendment showdown over disciplining lawyers for engaging in political speech....

