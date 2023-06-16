NJ Fines Crypto Co. Abra Over Unregistered Securities Sales

By Sydney Price (June 16, 2023, 9:56 PM EDT) -- New Jersey regulators have issued fines against California-based crypto company Abra and its associated entities that it has accused of violating the Garden State's securities law in connection with the sale of interest-bearing crypto accounts that allegedly have raised more than $116 million nationwide....

