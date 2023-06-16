Iowa Supreme Court Blocks Fetal Heartbeat Abortion Ban

By Ben Kochman (June 16, 2023, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Iowa's Supreme Court on Friday stopped a law from going into effect that would have barred abortions in the state after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which typically happens after around six weeks and before many women know they are pregnant....

