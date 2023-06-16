Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Federal Judges Say More Of Them Should Speak To The Press

By Thy Vo (June 16, 2023, 9:49 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Marcia S. Krieger was on a ship in French Polynesia when news of then-President Donald Trump's 2017 travel ban that primarily targeted people coming from several Muslim-majority countries came across CNN, the only news source available to passengers at the time....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!