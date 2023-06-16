Providers Sue To Undo 'Nonsensical' NC Abortion Limits

By Hayley Fowler (June 16, 2023, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Planned Parenthood and a North Carolina doctor are suing over the state's new abortion restrictions that they allege were passed without input from the medical community, saying the resulting law is a nonsensical impediment to a woman's constitutional freedoms....

