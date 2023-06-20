4 Things To Know About Indiana's Long-Term Care Reform Act

By Edward Holloran, Madison Hartman and Ryan Torres (June 20, 2023, 5:15 PM EDT) -- On May 1, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Enrolled Act 1461 into law. The act's provisions take effect on July 1, and significantly reform the long-term care landscape in Indiana, particularly with respect to the staffing of facility personnel and licensure of facility administrators....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS