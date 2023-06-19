NC 'Sinus Spa' Doctor Gets 25 Years In $46M Medical Fraud

By George Woolston (June 19, 2023, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina doctor has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for reusing single-use medical devices and for falsifying medical records in an attempt to justify billing $46 million to Medicare auditors, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced Friday....

