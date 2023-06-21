Gilstrap Made Mistakes In Sanctions Ruling, 5th Circ. Finds

By Andrew Karpan (June 20, 2023, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A federal appeals court has held that U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap failed to give enough notice to the CEO of a patent-holding company before imposing half a million dollars in case-ending sanctions to punish the executive for emailing an online ticket company's confidential list of customers amid settlement negotiations....

