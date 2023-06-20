BCLP Bulks Up With 15 Dentons Hires For IP, Corporate Teams

By Madison Arnold (June 20, 2023, 10:58 AM EDT) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP announced Tuesday the addition of 15 people from Dentons, including the ex-chair of its global intellectual property and technology group and the previous U.S. chair of the firm, as well as five other partners....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS