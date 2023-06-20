Min. Tax Will Soon Hit 90% Of Large Cos., OECD Official Says

By Matt Thompson (June 20, 2023, 1:47 PM EDT) -- With the Swiss electorate approving the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's tax overhaul, within the next two years 90% of large multinationals are expected to be subject to new minimum tax rules, the OECD's tax chief told Law360....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS