NC Panel Won't Undo Clerk's Ejection After Butt-Dial Expletive

By Hayley Fowler (June 20, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A split panel in the North Carolina appeals court on Tuesday affirmed the removal of a local clerk over a series of missteps — including an expletive-laden butt-dial to a magistrate judge — in finding her actions rose to the level of willful misconduct warranting dismissal....

