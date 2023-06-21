Wall Street-Backed Crypto Exchange EDX Opens For Business

By Aislinn Keely (June 20, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A new crypto exchange backed by a consortium of traditional finance giants went live Tuesday with a business structure aimed at avoiding the crypto business model tropes that have drawn the ire of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS