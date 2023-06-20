Kwok Trustee Seeks To Quash Subpoena On Yacht Sale

By Emily Lever (June 20, 2023, 10:39 PM EDT) -- The court-appointed trustee in the bankruptcy case of exiled Chinese billionaire and alleged fraudster Ho Wan Kwok asked a Connecticut bankruptcy judge Monday to quash subpoenas from Kwok's daughter Mei Guo concerning the $24 million sale of a yacht that has long been at the center of the case, saying the court has rejected her arguments that she is the yacht's owner....

