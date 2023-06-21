Vanda Asks Full Fed. Circ. To Review Axed Sleep Med Patents

By Jasmin Boyce (June 21, 2023, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has urged the entire Federal Circuit to weigh in on a panel's recent affirmance that prior art invalidates as obvious four patents on brand-name sleep drug Hetlioz, contending that the ruling has broad implications on patented subject matter for the pharmaceutical sector....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS