Split 7th Circ. Vacates Gun Ruling After High Court Decision

By Celeste Bott (June 21, 2023, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A split Seventh Circuit panel has said a lower court must analyze whether a federal ban on felons possessing guns is part of the "historical tradition" of firearm regulation, as directed by the high court's most recent gun-related ruling, drawing dissent from a judge who discouraged "saddling [the court] with a Ph.D.-level historical inquiry."...

