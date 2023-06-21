Senate Confirms NAACP Atty As Biden's 100th District Judge

By Katie Buehler (June 21, 2023, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Natasha C. Merle, deputy director of litigation for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc., to the Eastern District of New York, making her the 100th district judge pick confirmed since President Joe Biden took office....

