Immigration Law Orgs Launch AI Tool To Assist With Research

By Britain Eakin (June 21, 2023, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Software platform Visalaw.ai and the American Immigration Lawyers Association unveiled a new artificial intelligence tool Wednesday that the organizations say is similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT and will assist immigration attorneys with legal research and summarizing lengthy documents while maintaining client confidentiality....

