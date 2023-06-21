Kwok Daughter Sues Bankruptcy Judge To Vacate $68M Order

By Emily Lever (June 21, 2023, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Mei Guo, the daughter of bankrupt Chinese exile Ho Wan Kwok, is suing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Julie A. Manning in U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, asking another federal judge for relief from multimillion-dollar orders against Guo and her company in connection with the sprawling Chapter 11 matter....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS