'Swarm' Patent Gets Junked At PTAB After All

By Andrew Karpan (June 21, 2023, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Amazon has succeeded in persuading a panel of Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges to wipe out a patent issued to an Arizona man who claimed to have invented a new way to apply "swarm" intelligence to processing microchips, a few years after the patent led a federal judge to remark that "every idea is not eligible for a patent, even if it is a good one."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS