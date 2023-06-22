CEO Of Pa. Clean Energy Co. Convicted Of $1M Fraud

By Matthew Santoni (June 22, 2023, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal jury has convicted the CEO of clean-energy company EthosGen LLC of faking records to make the company look better, defrauding investors out of $1.1 million and forging documents to try to evade investigation, prosecutors said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS