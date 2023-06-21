SEC Nabs Default Win In EmpiresX Execs Ponzi Suit After Deal

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 21, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Two former executives of crypto hedge fund EmpiresX who allegedly fled to Brazil after learning the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating them, have been ordered to disgorge over $32 million and pay $11 million in fines as part of the resolution of claims they ran a cryptocurrency-based Ponzi scheme....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS