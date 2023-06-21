Va. Judge Revives 2 Patents Axed In $17M Bone Screw Trial

By Jasmin Boyce (June 21, 2023, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Wednesday partly overturned a mixed $17 million infringement verdict against a spinal solutions division of Stryker Corp., agreeing to revive claims in some axed patents that are full of "difficult factual and legal concepts foreign to many jurors."...

