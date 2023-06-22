Mortgage Co. Beats Fraud Suit In Failed Hemp Property Buy

By Jonathan Capriel (June 22, 2023, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge allowed a mortgage company out of a lawsuit filed by a farm cooperative employee who said she was swindled out of a $450,000 deposit that was supposed to go toward a building the co-op wanted for growing and processing hemp....

