Fenwick Taps Gibson Dunn Amid Scrutiny Over FTX Work

By Lauren Berg (June 21, 2023, 10:05 PM EDT) -- As Fenwick & West LLP faces scrutiny over its role counseling FTX, the law firm has hired Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP to represent it in matters related to the now-bankrupt crypto exchange, whose former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is exploring a blame-the-lawyers criminal defense strategy....

