Closed Bank Can't Sue Utah's Financial Dept., Judge Rules

By Katryna Perera (June 22, 2023, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The state of Utah has escaped claims that its Department of Financial Institutions effectively "killed" a now-failed bank's venture to distribute earnings to its member-owners, with a Utah federal judge ruling that the bank plaintiff is not the proper party to assert the claims....

