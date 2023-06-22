Ex-AG Barr Says He Won't Work With Trump Again

By Jessica Corso (June 22, 2023, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday said he wouldn't return to that post should former President Donald Trump win a second term and invite him to do so, arguing his indicted onetime boss would be a "lame duck" president if he did manage to win another general election....

