Mass. ALJ Denies Retaliation, Hostile Work Claims

By Julie Manganis (June 22, 2023, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts administrative law judge asked Thursday to be let out of a retaliation and hostile work environment suit, saying he had nothing to do with a former governor's decision not to reappoint three subordinate judges after they complained about pay disparities....

