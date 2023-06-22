Convicted Ex-CEO Claims Utility Must Pay $2.5M Defense Fees

By Dorothy Atkins (June 22, 2023, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative's former CEO, who was convicted of stealing public funds to pay for lavish trips to the Kentucky Derby and elsewhere, hit the utility with an indemnification lawsuit in Connecticut federal court Wednesday, alleging the cooperative is unfairly demanding he repay $2.5 million in defense fees....

