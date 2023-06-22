Panel Sends Baffling, 'Borrowed' Hemp Ruling Back For Redo

By Daniel Ducassi (June 22, 2023, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A Colorado state appeals panel said it was baffled Thursday by a trial court ruling in a hemp-growing case in which the judge appeared to borrow one party's findings verbatim but still reached a contradictory conclusion — teeing up the case for a possible new trial....

