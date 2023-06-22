California Supreme Court Approves Attorney 'Snitch Rule'

By Adrian Cruz (June 22, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court approved an ethics rule that would require lawyers in the state to report to regulators misconduct by their professional peers that includes criminal acts, fraud and the misappropriation of funds or property....

