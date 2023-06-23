RICO Decision Could Hold Banks, Law Firms On The Hook

By Caroline Simson (June 23, 2023, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision that civil racketeering law can be used to enforce foreign arbitral awards has provided a powerful and unique remedy to prevailing parties, while also potentially exposing the lawyers and banks that help the losers hide their money to significant liability....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS