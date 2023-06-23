Biden Admin Late On Species Protection Deadlines, Suit Says

By Tom Lotshaw (June 23, 2023, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has failed to decide the protection status of more than a dozen imperiled species on time, according to a new suit by the Center for Biological Diversity, which says the Biden administration is consistently missing Endangered Species Act deadlines....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS