GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (June 23, 2023, 10:52 AM EDT) -- Federal regulators are accusing Amazon of "tricking and trapping" people into recurring subscriptions to its Prime membership. And general counsel are gearing up for more litigation, while seeking lower outside counsel costs during these tumultuous economic times....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS