AG's Eli Lilly Insulin Probe Needs Mich. High Court Action

By Carolyn Muyskens (June 23, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appellate panel said it would not urge the state's highest court to overturn its precedent on consumer protection exemptions for regulated industries, rejecting a request to do so from the attorney general and affirming she could not investigate drugmaker Eli Lilly's insulin pricing strategies....

