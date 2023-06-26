Attys Tell Biden Admin Pot's Schedule 1 Status 'Indefensible'

By Sam Reisman (June 26, 2023, 12:32 AM EDT) -- A coalition of cannabis attorneys, researchers and some of the country's largest cannabis companies are urging the Biden administration to stop classifying marijuana as a Schedule I substance and to either reassign it to a lower tier or deschedule the drug altogether....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS