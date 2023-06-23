Arbitration Stay Ruling May Lower Class Action Defense Costs

By Jess Krochtengel (June 23, 2023, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that litigation is automatically stayed during appeals on the question of arbitrability is being praised by the defense bar as a business-friendly decision that ensures class action plaintiffs can't use the threat of expensive discovery as a bargaining chip....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS