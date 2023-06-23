Conn. Justices Nix Absolute Immunity In Yale Abuse Hearings

By Aaron Keller (June 23, 2023, 10:12 PM EDT) -- In a stinging high court indictment of Yale University's internal sexual misconduct hearings, the Connecticut Supreme Court on Friday unanimously held that the elite college's proceedings are not quasi-judicial in nature and that absolute immunity does not immediately protect an accuser from an accused student's defamation and tortious interference claims....

