6th Circ. Mostly Preserves Sanctions Over 2020 Election Suit

By Hailey Konnath (June 23, 2023, 11:28 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday mostly left in place a Michigan federal judge's sanctions against former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and a handful of other attorneys involved in a lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election results, although it found that some claims were reasonable and therefore not sanctionable. ...

