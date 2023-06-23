4th Circ. Backs Billing Co.'s Win In Pregnancy Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (June 23, 2023, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit said Friday it won't reopen a suit alleging a medical billing company punished an employee for taking time off to deal with pregnancy-related illness, finding no issue with a lower court's decision to toss the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS