Ex-NY Official Says NRA Remarks Didn't Defy 1st Amendment

By Ganesh Setty (June 26, 2023, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The former head of New York's financial regulator urged the U.S. Supreme Court to decline hearing the National Rifle Association's claims that her recommendation to banks and insurers to stop doing business with the group violated its free speech rights....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS