Justices Won't Consider Ending Pa. Prison-Labor Lawsuit

By Matthew Santoni (June 26, 2023, 10:11 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't hear a Pennsylvania recycling center's bid to stop a lawsuit over its use of $5-a-day prison labor, after the Third Circuit revived three prisoners' claims that they were denied minimum wage and pressured into taking the job as a condition of their work-release program....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS