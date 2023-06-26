Fed. Circ. Decision Offers Lessons In Analogous Art Tests

By Clint Wilkins (June 26, 2023, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The recent Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. decision reminds petitioners in inter partes reviews of the importance of sufficiently addressing a long-standing threshold issue that seems to have been recently rediscovered: whether a reference constitutes analogous art compared with the challenged patent and therefore qualifies as prior art....

